Beach bacteria notice: which Chippewa Valley beaches are safe ahead of a HOT weekend

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - A couple of Eau Claire County beaches have elevated bacteria levels and one of them is closed ahead of a steamy weekend in the Chippewa Valley.

According to the Eau Claire Health Department, Riverview Beach will be closed over the weekend due to "unsafe bacteria levels."

An advisory remains in effect on Lake Altoona Beach due to an algae bloom but the beach is still open.

All other beaches in the county are good to go for the weekend.

Up in Chippewa County, all beach water tests came back safe for the weekend ahead.