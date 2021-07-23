Asia Today: N Zealand suspends travel bubble with Australia

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand has suspended its quarantine-free travel bubble with Australia for at least eight weeks due to a growing COVID-19 cluster in Sydney. New Zealand recently imposed quarantine restrictions on travelers from New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia states, where lockdowns have been introduced to contain delta variant clusters. Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam has extended a two-week lockdown with even tighter restrictions as confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to a new record. In the Philippines, officials say they have also detected the delta variant and announced tighter restrictions in the capital and a weeklong ban on the entry of travelers from hard-hit Malaysia and Thailand. South Korea has extended tough distancing rules in the greater Seoul area for another two weeks.