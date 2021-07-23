3 decades later, Georgia man is charged with killing boy, 8

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A convicted sex offender has been arrested more than 30 years after an 8-year-old boy was found dead in the woods of an Atlanta suburb. Roswell police said Friday that 56-year-old James Michael Coates of Woodstock is charged with murder and aggravated child molestation in the killing of Joshua Harmon. Police say Coates was arrested after DNA evidence linked him to the killing. Joshua was reported missing in 1988. His body was later found in a wooded area near his family’s apartment. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Coates was convicted of child molestation for a 1993 crime and served nearly 20 years behind bars for that offense.