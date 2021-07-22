Volunteers pack thousands of pounds of food for pantry pop-ups

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Feed My People Food Bank is nearing the end of "Operation Picnic," their summer fundraiser to help provide groceries to families in need throughout west central Wisconsin.

While operation picnic raised funds for Feed My People to get groceries, the Pack-a-thon is a day of volunteering. Throughout the day, people with area groups and companies came by the food bank to pack rice and macaroni into bags that will be part of food boxes. These boxes will be available at pop-up food pantries happening throughout the month of August. The boxes won't only have the non-perishables being packed during the Pack-a-thon.

"There's going to be lots of fresh produce, there's going to be meat, veggies, fruit and there's going to be an assortment of non-food items, as well as non perishable items," said Susie Haugley, Feed My People communications specialist. "There will be a good variety for you to have and take home with you."

One of the pop-ups will be each Friday of August at Eau Claire's Lakeshore Elementary from 11 am to Noon. Haugley said anyone can come by the pop-up and receive what they need. And there will be plenty, with Haugley saying thousands of pounds of non-perishable food is being packed at the Pack-a -thon.

There were over 100 volunteers packing food up, the largest group since the pandemic began.

Operation Picnic ends Friday, and until then, any donations will be doubled thanks to matching sponsors. Click or tap here to learn how to donate to Feed My People.