Venice avoids designation as UNESCO heritage site in danger

MILAN (AP) — Venice and its lagoon environment have avoided placement on UNESCO’s list of world heritage sites in danger following Italy’s ban on massive cruise ships traveling through the city’s historic center. Preservation groups immediately criticized Thursday’s decision by UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee. The committee has asked Italy to submit an update on efforts to protect Venice from excessive tourism, population decline and other issues by December 2022. Italy’s culture minister welcomed UNESCO’s decision and credited the government’s recent move to ban ships over 25,000 tons from waterways facing St. Mark’s Basilica and the Doges Palace. But non-governmental groups said the cruise ship ban only addressed one of many issues threatening Venice.