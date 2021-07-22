US imposes new Cuba sanctions over human rights abuses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has unveiled new sanctions against a Cuban official and government entity it says was involved in human rights abuses during a government crackdown on protests on the island earlier this month. The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control listed Alvaro Lopez Miera, a Cuban military and political leader, and the Interior Ministry Special Brigade as among those who will face the newest sanctions. The Interior Ministry Special Brigade was already sanctioned in January by the Trump administration, which targeted the entire ministry and the interior minister.