BROOKFIELD, Wis. (WQOW) - Two Chippewa Valley golfers earned top-10 finishes at the 120th Wisconsin State Amateur Championship.

Eau Claire native Matt Tolan finished seventh with a score of 11-over par (291). Chippewa Falls' Thomas Longbella finished two strokes back in eighth (293).

Hartland's Piercen Hunt won the event with a score of 1-under par (279).

Full results can be found here