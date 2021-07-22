Super sweaty: heat index inches towards 100

After a brief cool down Wednesday, the heat is on for the rest of the week. If you thought the past few days were sticky, just wait.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and muggy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Dew points will climb into the upper 60s to low 70s and feels like temps will get near 90+. There is a slight chance for isolated storms, especially in the afternoon, but rain won't be widespread and not everyone will see showers.

The real heat waits until Friday. High temperatures will enter the low to mid 90s in the afternoon. Dew points will climb into the low 70s again which puts the heat index near 100.

The last time we had a heat index above 100 was back in July of 2019. We've come close a few times since then, but this is still relatively rare heat.

The long term temperature forecast suggests these hot temperatures will last into the start of August. Upper 80s to low 90s stay in the forecast through next week. The Climate Prediction Center's temperature outlook has most of the country in hotter than average temps through the end of July.

Beyond the heat, there are still a few chances for isolated storms. The severe threat remains low, but our best chance at scattered storms will be overnight Friday into Saturday. Drought condition will likely worsen because of the coming heat and lack of rain.

As far as the wildfire smoke is concerned, we'll still see hazy sky over the next several days but our surface air will clear up by the end of Friday.