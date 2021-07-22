Ransomware victim Kaseya gets master key to unlock networks

BOSTON (AP) — The Florida company whose software was exploited in the devastating Fourth of July weekend ransomware attack has received a universal key that will decrypt all of the more than 1,000 businesses and public organizations crippled in the global incident. Kaseya spokeswoman Dana Liedholm would not say how it was obtained or if a ransom was paid. The Russia-linked criminal gang whose malware was used in the attack, REvil, disappeared from the internet on July 13. Analysts offered multiple theories on why the key was handed over. They include; Kaseya may have paid; multiple victims pooled funds; or perhaps the Kremlin seized the key and handed it over through intermediaries.