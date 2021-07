Meet Pavarotti! He's a two year old neutered male at the Chippewa Humane Association.

Pavarotti is a long haired cat, so he will require frequent brushing and grooming. He's good with kids and other cats, but they aren't sure about dogs yet. He loves attention, and he just wants to keep you company.

If you think Pvarotti would be perfect for you, head over to the Chippewa Humane Association's website to set up a time to meet him.