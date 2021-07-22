Overnight storm chances follow Friday’s high heat/humidity

Eau Claire has not had a 100° heat index since July 19, 2019, and while tomorrow may not quite get there again, it'll be very close. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 90s in the Chippewa Valley with dew points within a few degrees on either side of 70°.

Friday afternoon heat index will most certainly climb above 95° and likely top out somewhere between 96° and 99°. High humidity will keep low temperatures in the low to mid 70s, too, which is not comfortable to sleep in without air conditioning. Today's temps topped out in the mid 80s with max feels like temps in the upper 80s to around 90, so tomorrow will feel between 5 and 10 degrees hotter.

Dew points will remain high all day tomorrow, and get even higher tomorrow night. Some spots may even hit a dew point of 75 overnight as moisture pools ahead of a cold front that will move through.

This cold front will cause a line of scattered showers and thunderstorms, and a few could become strong. Limiting factors for strength of storms include the overnight timing and thus lack of heat. Even after that cold front passes, temperatures will only cool a degree or two for Saturday, though humidity will slowly decrease during the afternoon.

Clouds will also decrease to mostly sunny by Saturday evening. Sunday will have even lower dew points in the mid to upper 50s, but it will still be hot with highs near or above 90. Some humidity returns next week and high temperatures will remain steady in the upper 80s and lower 90s with the next slight chance for rain arriving Tuesday.