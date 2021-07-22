Italy to require COVID-19 ‘pass’ for many activities

ROME (AP) — Italy will soon require people to have passes reflecting their health status to access gyms, museums, movie theaters, the inside of restaurants and other venues. Premier Mario Draghi’s government approved a decree Thursday ordering the use of the so-called “green” passes starting on Aug. 6. To be eligible for a pass, individuals must prove they have received at least one vaccine dose in the last nine months, recovered from COVID-19 in the last six months or tested negative in the previous 48 hours. Officials say the passes will be needed to dine at tables inside restaurants, to attend sporting events, town fairs and conferences, and to enter casinos, bingo parlors and pools, among other activities.