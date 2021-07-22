Indian farmers protest agriculture laws near Parliament

NEW DELHI (AP) — More than 200 farmers are demonstrating near India’s Parliament to mark eight months of protests against agricultural laws they say will devastate their livelihoods. The protesters waving white, green and orange flags arrived Thursday in police-escorted buses from an expressway outside New Delhi where thousands of farmers have hunkered down since late November to voice their anger against three laws passed by Parliament last year. Police are allowing them to congregate for protests each day until Aug. 9 at Jantar Mantar, the main area in New Delhi for protests close to Parliament.