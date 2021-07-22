Here’s a few ideas to beat the heat in the Chippewa Valley

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Summer is heating up in the Chippewa Valley, with the heat index making its way to 100 over the next few days, it's important to stay cool.

So we rounded up some ways to beat the heat in the Chippewa Valley :

Play Space - A Children's Museum Popup Experience (Downtown Eau Claire) Kids (1-16) $5, Grown-Ups (16+) $5, Under 1: Free Due to space limitations, tickets must be reserved for timed sessions. Purchase tickets here.

(Downtown Eau Claire) Chippewa Valley Museum (located in Carson Park) Ages 5-17 $5, Students (with Valid School ID) $5, Under 5: Free

(located in Carson Park) Ramone's Ice Cream Parlor

Olson's Ice Cream

Splash Pads: (Free Admission) Downtown Eau Claire at Phoenix Park River Prairie Park (Altoona)

Beaches (Free Admission) Half Moon Beach (Eau Claire) Lake Altoona Park Beach (Altoona) Lake Wissota Beach (Lake Hallie) Ray's Beach (Chippewa Falls)

Pools: Chippewa Falls: Bernard F. Willi Outdoor Pool Admission $3/person at the door, Infants under 1 are free Hours: Wednesday - Sundays, 12-5pm Fairfax Pool Municipal Pool (Eau Claire) Daily Admission: $4.75/person, 2 & under: Free



And if you have a tube, a kayak, canoe head to the Chippewa River or Eau Claire River to cool off!

Have some other ideas? Send them our way so that we can add them to the list!