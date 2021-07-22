Governor urges virus vaccinations about surge due to variant

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is urging anyone age 12 or older who will be attending school in the fall to get vaccinated as soon as possible for COVID-19, as cases surge in the state due to the more contagious delta variant.

The call from Evers and the state’s top health official on Thursday comes amid a growing concern in Wisconsin and nationally about growing numbers of COVID-19 cases.

In Wisconsin, the seven-day average of new confirmed cases was 242 as of Thursday, which was three times as high as two-and-a-half weeks ago.

Only people 12 and older can get vaccinated.