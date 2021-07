BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A man from Elk Mound died on Wednesday when he crashed into a tree.

It happened at 2:24 p.m. on Highway 53 near the New Auburn exit.

According to Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald, the driver Donald Buerkley, 77, of Elk Mound was south on Highway 53 when he went off the road and hit a tree. Buerkley was pronounced dead at the scene.