ECA Stars receive sportsmanship award

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Sportsmanship matters!

Eau Claire Area Stars Hockey was recognized Thursday by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association and Rural Mutual Insurance for its sportsmanship during the 2021 state hockey tournament. The program received a trophy and banner at Hobbs Ice Arena after a contact day practice.

The Stars lost 1-0 to University School of Milwaukee in the state semifinals in February at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. Stars head coach Tom Bernhardt said the sportsmanship award recognizes the work of players, coaches, parents and tournament workers in navigating a unique season.