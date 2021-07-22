Eau Claire man charged with sexually assaulting boy

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man is facing 60 years in prison after being accused of first degree sexual assault of a child.

Damien Haupt, 18, is charged in Chippewa County with the crime.

According to the criminal complaint:

The victim told police it happened when he was 9-years-old and that Haupt offered him $5 not to tell anyone.

When interviewed by police, Haupt admitted to the assault.

He is currently free on a $5,000 signature bond and due in court next week.