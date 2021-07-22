Delta variant spreading, health officials urge residents to get COVID vaccine

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - As COVID cases begin to rise again, state health officials are especially warning folks about the delta variant.

DHS officials said the state currently has a seven-day average of 242 confirmed COVID-19 cases a day.

That's 2.8 times higher than where we were two weeks ago when our average was 85 cases a day.

As of Thursday, the Wisconsin DHS reports 101 cases of the delta variant have been identified in the state.

In hopes of convincing people to get the vaccine, DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk referred to the story of a doctor in Alabama who spoke with COVID patients begging for the vaccine after being told they need a ventilator.

"They cry and they tell me they didn't know. They thought it was a hoax. They thought it was political. They thought because they had a certain blood type or a certain skin color that they wouldn't get as sick. They thought it was just the flu, but they were wrong. And they wish they could go back," Willems Van Dijk said.

Here in the Chippewa Valley, county health officials said there are still no reported cases of the delta variant, but it is likely we already have it in our area.

Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese said there are certain circumstances where a sample would go through additional testing, or sequencing for variants.

"Certainly if someone is very ill, often those samples are checked. If it is somebody that has traveled, sometimes those samples are checked for variants. And also, if there is really infection or infection following vaccination, again, sometimes those samples are checked," Giese said.

To help prevent deadlier variants from evolving, Giese is urging parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID if they're eligible ahead of the school year.