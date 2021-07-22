Cunningham, Suggs headline list of point guards in NBA draft

Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham and Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs are the headliners at point guard for this year’s NBA draft. Cunningham is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick after one season as the Cowboys’ 6-foot-8 floor leader. Suggs is a one-and-done who helped Gonzaga carry an unbeaten record all the way to the national championship game. The former high school football star is set to go in the top four picks of the draft. Other names to watch include Baylor’s backcourt duo of Davion Mitchell and Jared Butler, as well as Auburn’s Sharife Cooper and Florida’s Tre Mann.