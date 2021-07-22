Bus plunges off road on Capri, lands near beach; driver dies

ROME (AP) — Italian firefighters say a public bus on the vacation island of Capri crashed through a guardrail and landed on a beach resort area. Capri’s mayor said the bus driver died of injuries shortly after Thursday’s crash. The fire department tweeted that the bus had 11 people on board when it ran off the road near the popular Marina Grande area of the island. Italian media say four passengers were seriously injured, including a child who was flown by helicopter from the island to a hospital in Naples. Their reports said some beachgoers instinctively dove into the sea for cover when they heard the loud crash.