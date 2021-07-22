Asia markets follow Wall St higher as virus fears recede

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have followed Wall Street higher for a second day as optimism about a global economic recovery appears to be outweighing concern over rising coronavirus cases. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. Overnight, Wall Street’s S&P 500 index rose 0.8%, putting it on pace for a weekly gain after rebounding from Monday’s 1.6% loss. Investors are wavering between looking ahead to a global recovery, supported by easy credit from central banks, and unease that it might be delayed by the spread of the virus’s more contagious delta variant.