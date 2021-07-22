AP-NORC poll: Parties split on some infrastructure proposals

WASHINGTON (AP) — About 8 in 10 Americans favor plans to increase funding for roads, bridges and ports and for pipes that supply drinking water. But a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that’s about as far as Democrats and Republicans intersect on infrastructure. President Joe Biden has bet that a handshake with a group of Republican senators would be enough to power a $973 billion infrastructure deal through Congress, while Democrats would separately take up a $3.5 trillion proposal that could include money for child tax credits, schools, health care and clean energy. The poll finds 55% of Americans approve of Biden’s handling of infrastructure; 42% disapprove.