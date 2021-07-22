911 call released in killing of mother, son in S. Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State police have released the 911 call where a distraught lawyer reported that he found his wife and son shot to death at their South Carolina home six weeks after the still unsolved killings. The seven-minute 911 call released Thursday didn’t include much new information about the deaths of 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and her son 22-year-old, Paul Murdaugh. They were shot multiple times on June 7 outside the family’s home in Colleton County. No arrests have been made. On the 911 call, Alex Murdaugh identified himself immediately and said he found his wife and son dead when he returned home. Murdaugh sounded deeply upset and agitated and told the operator several time they weren’t breathing.