72% of Minnesota in drought after weeks of hot, dry weather

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows 72% of Minnesota is currently experiencing severe drought. That’s up from last week, when 52% of the state was considered to be in severe drought. Minnesota Public Radio News reports the news is startling, since at the start of June, less than 1% of the state had severe drought areas. The drought monitor shows the more intense “extreme” drought category has expanded from 4% last week to almost 19% this week. The news means that more watering restrictions are likely.