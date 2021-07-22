Skip to Content

14-year-old killed in Eau Claire shooting, man being held on recommended murder charge

Austin Vang
Suspect: Austin Vang
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A 14-year-old was shot and killed on Wednesday and now authorities are recommending a homicide charge against a suspect.

According to the Eau Claire Police Department, Marwan Washington, 14, was found shot dead on Wednesday. Police say the suspect is Austin Vang, 26.

Vang is being held in the Eau Claire County Jail on a recommended charge of 1st degree reckless homicide.

Police say it is an "isolated incident" and no additional suspects are being looked for.

On Wednesday night, WQOW was told by Eau Claire police that it was an accidental shooting, but that has since changed.

This is a developing story.

