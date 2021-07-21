Tokyo’s drinkers drown frustrations over virus limits, Games

TOKYO (AP) — On the eve of the Tokyo Olympics, the government’s attempt to curb a coronavirus surge by targeting drinkers is drowning in liquor, frustration and indifference. Japan has asked the city’s restaurants and bars to close by 8 p.m., if not entirely, to deter people from socializing in close contact with strangers and spreading the virus. But instead, drinkers moved outdoors and Tokyo bars are bustling with defiant customers. Those enjoying a drink on a recent weekday evening were hardly celebrating the Olympics. But the long emergency situation and the inconsistency of officials’ words and actions aren’t pushing Tokyo residents to stay home.