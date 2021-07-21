The friendship at the heart of a last day on Earth comedy

Zoe Lister-Jones wasn’t expecting to make a best friend while casting her reboot of “The Craft.” Then Cailee Spaeny walked in. On paper, the two are worlds apart, both in background and age. But it didn’t take long for them to realize that they were kindred spirits. And in less than a year, they would find themselves collaborating twice. First as director and actor on “The Craft: Legacy,” in which Spaeny is playing a version of teenage Lister-Jones, and then as co-stars in “How It Ends,” on VOD and in theaters now, in which Spaeny is literally playing Lister-Jones’ younger self.