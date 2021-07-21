Skip to Content

Silver alert issued for woman who may be headed for Clark County

Georgia Pinkerton
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WQOW) - A silver alert has been issued Wednesday morning for a woman missing from Oshkosh, who made comments about visiting Clark County.

Georgia Pinkerton, 84, is 5'1", weighs roughly 175 pounds, and has short gray hair and glasses.

Pinkerton was last seen in pink t-shirt, black capri pants with a white stripe, a white cardigan with two buttons, and slippers.

Wednesday morning, Georgia's family, who she lives with, noticed she was missing from the home and her car, which she hasn't driven in three years, was gone. She does not have a phone or purse with her.

She drives a blue 2018 Kia Soul.

Pinkerton has a medical condition that she needs to take medication for.

Anyone with information should call local authorities, or Oshkosh Police at 920-236-5700.

