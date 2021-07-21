Rice Lake man killed in tractor crash identified

DOUGLAS COUNTY (WQOW) - We now know the name of the man killed after he crashed into a tractor along Highway 53 in Douglas County.

According to the DOT, Steven Snider, 66, of Rice lake was going north on Highway 53 on Tuesday near Solon Springs when he ran into a lawn mowing tractor from behind. Snider died in the crash.

The tractor driver, Erika Olson, 22, from Superior was hurt but is expected to be OK.

Highway 53 northbound was closed for several hours.