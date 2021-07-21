Pepin County man charged in federal court for producing child pornography

PEPIN COUNTY (WQOW) - A Pepin County man who allegedly sexually assaulted a young girl multiple times and took photos of her is now being indicted in federal court.

Levi Robb, 40, of Durand is being charged with five counts of producing child pornography.



The indictment alleges that Robb took photos of a minor engaging in sexual conduct on five separate occasions over the course of two years.



If convicted, Robb could face up to 150 years in prison.



He also faces multiple sex related charges toward a minor in Eau Claire and Trempealeau Counties. Those cases are still open.