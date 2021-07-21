Lemonade stand donates money to Mondovi K9 program

MONDOVI (WQOW) - When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade, and four Mondovi kids have come up with a creative way to use that lemonade.

Starting on Monday, Braelee Unser, Brogen Unser, Layne Dziekan and Eastyn Dziekan set up their strawberry lemonade stand on Parker Avenue in Mondovi. There is no set price, and so far the four kids have made $250, but they do not plan to keep the money.

Instead, they will donate all of the money to the Mondovi K9 program.

"We just thought it would be okay to give to the K9 program this year. Last year we gave it to the [Mondovi] ambulance, fire department, and the cops last year. We just thought it would be a good thing to start it because of the great cops we have," Braelee Unser said.

According to Braelee, the key to making the best lemonade is squeezing every last drop of juice out of each lemon.

The Unser Lemonade Stand runs until July 23. To learn when and where you can pick up a glass, click or tap here.