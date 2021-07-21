Kraken attorney’s fundraising group gets Florida’s approval

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A group run by one of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent election conspiracy adherents is now registered in Florida. The state said it has approved paperwork filed by attorney Sidney Powell’s Defending the Republic group. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried’s office had filed an administrative complaint last month against the group. It accused the group of seeking donations without registering with the state as required. The group filed its paperwork days later. Defending the Republic said it expects to raise $7 million during a fiscal year that ends Sept. 30. It said $6 million will be spent on undefined programs, $900,000 on management and nearly $300,000 on fundraising.