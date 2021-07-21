Hong Kong police arrest 5 trade union members for sedition

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have arrested five trade union members and a court has denied bail for four editors and journalists held on charges of endangering national security, as part of a widening crackdown on dissent in the city. Local media reported that the five who were arrested are members of the General Association of Hong Kong Speech Therapists. The association published three children’s books that authorities apparently suspect are metaphors for Hong Kong’s political crisis. The books feature stories that revolve around a village of sheep that has to deal with wolves from a different village, and the sheep take action like going on strike or escaping by boat. Critics say the national security law imposed by Beijing restricts freedoms in promised to the city.