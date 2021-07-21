High humidity expected Thursday through Saturday

Humidity wasn't too bad last night into this morning, but dew points climbed into the low to mid 60s this afternoon. However, temperatures were not that warm under today's cloud cover, so it felt fairly comfortable.

That humidity will continue to climb overnight and tomorrow as temperatures start to warm up as a warm front moves through.

Dew points tomorrow will be uncomfortably in the upper 60s to even low 70s. Seventy degree dew points are considered excessively humid, and in the "Oh my gosh!" category on our Midwest Muggy Meter! Dew points in the upper 70s can happen in Eau Claire, but are fairly rare. As temperatures climb to the mid to upper 80s tomorrow, that high humidity will make it feel like the upper 80s to low 90s.

Humidity stays high Friday into Friday night, too, and with highs exceeding 90 on Friday with dew points still near or above 70, expect it to feel like the upper 90s to possibly even 100 by late Friday afternoon. Eau Claire hasn't hit a temperature or even a heat index of 100 since July 19, 2019. That's now over two years ago, and again it might get close Friday afternoon.

A cold front moves through Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing a chance for showers and storms mainly late Friday night into early Saturday morning. These storms could be stronger, but the overnight timing should limit severe chance, though the risk is non-zero.

Even though highs stay near 90 after that front passes, humidity will decrease Saturday and Sunday could see some dew points below 60. Some humidity returns early next week as temperatures remain warm.