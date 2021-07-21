High Bridge in early stages of construction

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's almost a month to date that the Chippewa River High Bridge closed due to a significant structural issue, and now it's beginning its next stage of life: construction.

Repairs on the High Bridge are in their early stages, construction is taking a new route to fix one of the Chippewa Valley's oldest bridges.

Two days after the bridge's budget was approved, the city's engineering department began working on a causeway beginning on Forest St, installing 24 to 36 inch rock to create a void in the Chippewa River, creating a pathway so that the city could take measurements for the design stage of the project that they're in the midst of now.

"For the most part we're removing the layers of concrete on it, and see how far down we have to go, if it will be a full pier that we have to remove or just a portion of it," said Leah Ness, interim director of the Eau Claire City Engineering Department.

Repairs to the concrete pad at the base of the center pier could begin as early as next week. Once the design is finished, construction can begin to build a support structure around the center pier to work on the repair and removal process.

City engineers estimate each pier will take 4 to 6 weeks to fix.

Eau Claire's City Engineering Department does not have an estimated completion date for the project at this point, but will know much more in the coming weeks.