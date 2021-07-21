Greece takes delivery of 1st of 18 French Rafale warplanes

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has taken delivery of the first of 18 French Rafale fighter jets, part of a major military procurement plan as the country seeks to upgrade its armed forces. The country’s defense minister attended the delivery ceremony in southern France on Wednesday. He described it as a “milestone day for the Greek Air Force.” Greece signed a 2.3 billion euro ($2.7 billion) deal with France in January for the purchase of the Rafale planes, which include 12 used and six new aircraft built by Dassault Aviation. They are to be delivered over the space of two years, starting this month.