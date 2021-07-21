Giannis’ biggest fans watch, celebrate title a world away

SEPOLIA, Greece (AP) — In Giannis Antetokounmpo’s old neighborhood in Athens, Greece, local fans watched Game 6 of the NBA Finals at a small cafe, following the progress of the Milwaukee Bucks against the Phoenix Suns. It’s where Antetokounmpo, as a teenager, used to stop for a snack before basketball practice. The cafe owner remembers him as a “simple, humble, and polite” young man and says he hasn’t changed with stardom, which now includes an NBA title and series MVP award. Antetokounmpo finished with 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots.