Former Turtle Lake Casino CEO charged with embezzlement, false tax filings

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - The former CEO of the Turtle Lake Casino is charged in federal court for embezzling tens of thousands of dollars over a two year span.



Leva Oustigoff, Jr., 59, of Cumberland faces a federal superseding indictment with eight counts of embezzlement, and four counts of filing a false income tax return.



Oustigoff was previously charged with embezzling $72,000 from the casino back in 2020.



According to the new indictment issued Wednesday, Oustigoff embezzled and intentionally misapplied $64,035 from the casino from December 2015 to January 2018, while he was employed there.



The indictment also alleges he underreported his income on his tax returns for four years straight.



If convicted, Oustigoff faces a maximum sentence of 160 years for the embezzlement, and 12 years for the false tax filings.