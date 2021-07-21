Feed My People Food Bank receives $29,140 donation from Chilson Subaru

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - One local food bank's efforts to combat food insecurity across the Chippewa Valley was recognized in a big way Wednesday.

Feed My People Food Bank received a $29,140 check from Chilson Subaru as a part of Subaru's 'Share the Love' event.



According to Chilson Subaru's owner, Jeanne Chilson, Feed My People was selected because of the work the organization does in the community by serving 14 counties in the Chippewa Valley area, and distributing over 8.3 million pounds of food annually.

"Right now what we are doing is using this money to provide additional programming throughout the 14 counties that we serve. That could be anything from purchasing food for our over 250 partner agencies, it could be purchasing food for our weekend kids meals with school starting back up," said Nancy Renkes, executive director of Feed My People Food Bank.

Renkes estimated that the donation will provide close to 120,000 meals, as for every dollar donated, four new meals will be created.