Eau Claire Police respond to gun shots

UPDATE Wed. 5:00 p.m. - A WQOW reporter says multiple police officers are still on scene at the corner of Terry Lane and Leslie Lane as of 5 p.m.



Police say more information will likely be released Thursday.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Officers with the Eau Claire Police Department say they responded to gun shots on Terry Lane in the city on Wednesday.



Police could not say at this time if anything or anyone was hit.



Officers do day that the incident is isolated, and an investigation is still "very active" as of Wednesday afternoon.



There is no threat to public safety at this time.



This is a developing story. Updates will be given as they become available.