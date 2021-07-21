Cuba: US protest narrative paving way for military incursion

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba is criticizing the United States and President Joe Biden for a series of statements by senior officials after the unprecedented protests on the island last week, accusing the U.S. government of seeking to justify a military intervention. The deputy director for U.S. affairs at Cuba’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said during an Associated Press interview Wednesday that U.S. officials are painting a false picture of the situation in Cuba, which is struggling with severe economic problems amid a surge in coronavirus infections. In Johana Tablada’s words, “They are very interested in fabricating an alternative reality because the riots of July 11 weren’t enough to justify the war that is being waged on us.”