Chippewa Falls Middle School getting new school resource officer

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - For the first time in 20 years of the school resource officer program, the Chippewa Falls Police Department is adding a second officer on board.

The department currently has one SRO primarily dedicated to Chippewa Falls High School, but starting in September, the middle school will have one of its own.

"It's a large student body, way too much for one officer so this second one really is a big victory I think for our community," said Chief of Police Matthew Kelm.

Police officials said there are roughly 1,500 students in the high school and 1,100 in the middle school.

"We've seen a higher number of calls in the middle school over the last couple of years," Kelm said. "So having a police officer there at the middle school is a huge step towards preventing some of the issues that we tend to see later in life."

High school resource officer Brian Flug said he's obviously there for the safety and security of the school, but his job is also to connect with students.

"We also have topics that we bring up to students, important topics. A lot of it is with social media now, decision making, things like that," Flug said. "Then during the passing times, during the lunch time, the school resource officer is always out there and involved with the students."

Plus, he wants to help kids see law enforcement as regular people.

"Even though they wear a different uniform or wear a badge or wear different duty belts or weapons, they're still a person. They're still part of the community," Flug said.

Officials with the middle school said they're excited for the new position and believe it will help with early education and prevention. The new SRO will also work with the district's elementary schools.

The police department and the school district will share the cost of the new SRO position.

The department will put Daniel Downey, a current officer of their force, at the middle school.

Because of this, there's a vacant spot in the patrol division, which the chief is looking to fill as soon as possible.

Depending on experience, officer wages can start at $52,000 a year at CFPD.

The deadline to apply is Tuesday, July 27 at 4 p.m.