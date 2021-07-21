Chippewa Falls holds job fair Today with over 45 businesses

Chippewa Falls (WQOW)- For those still looking for jobs in the valley, a job fair taking place today in Chippewa Falls might be the key to finding a new job

The job fair runs from 1:30 to 4:30 pm at the Riverfront Park located at 12 S Bridge St in downtown Chippewa Falls.

There will be over 45 top regional employers who currently have positions in need of fulfillment and will be ready to hire those seeking employment.

“Right now, there are still hundreds of current job openings in the Chippewa Valley, and helping those local

companies find the right talent in a safe manner is critical to the health of our economy,” stated Cassandra

Hathaway of Workforce Resource Business Services.

The event is held by the Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation and Workforce Resource.

You can check for event updates on the Riverfront Job Fair event page, and their Facebook page.



