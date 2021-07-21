Bulgaria’s new parliament convenes for first session

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s new parliament has convened for its first session since the country’s July 11 election. The second election in just three months elevated an anti-elite party as the winner to edge out Boyko Borissov’s center right GERB party for the first time since 2009. The country’s president will give the party There is Such a People a mandate to form a government under the terms of the Bulgarian Constitution. The party’s nominee for parliamentary speaker was elected to the position in a 137-1 vote Wednesday. There were 99 abstentions.