Bucks championship parade set for Thursday

MILWAUKEE (WQOW)- The party isn't over yet for Bucks fans.

The team's NBA Championship parade will take place Thursday starting at 11:00 a.m. in downtown Milwaukee. The parade will be followed by a championship celebration in the Deer District around 12:30 p.m, with several players, coaches, and owners expected to speak. Gov. Tony Evers is also expected to attend the celebration.

Fans looking for more information on the parade route and celebration can find it here, or on the Bucks app.