Belgrade residents tell rights court of bar noise ‘torture’

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s capital is vibrating with nightlife again after over a year of pandemic restrictions. Cafes, bars and fun-hungry customers are celebrating a summer boom in business and entertainment options. But the accompanying loud music and noise are a bust for residents across Belgrade. Some citizen’ associations have turned to the European Court of Human Rights because they are faced with alleged inaction from local authorities. They filed a case arguing they have been exposed to torture and had their rights to family life and privacy violated by the nightly cacophony. The head of a trade association warned against rushed solutions that could jeopardize Belgrade’s clubbing scene.