Belgian flood tragedy makes for subdued national day

BRUSSELS (AP) — The floods tragedy in Belgium which left at least 31 dead combined with the year-long COVID-19 pandemic is making for a subdued celebration of Belgium’s national day. King Philippe and Queen Mathilde attended a religious ceremony in central Brussels on Wednesday. The public outside the Cathedral of St. Michael and St. Gudula were mostly kept at bay for health security reasons. The national parade was reduced in size out of respect for the victims of last week’s unprecedented floods in eastern Belgium. The flooding left a trail of damage and destruction in dozens of town and villages.