Belarus authorities move to shut top journalist association

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities in Belarus are moving to outlaw the country’s leading journalists’ association. The Justice Ministry asked the country’s highest court to shut the Belarusian Association of Journalists on Wednesday over alleged flaws in office lease documents. BAJ said it couldn’t provide the necessary documents to respond because its headquarters were sealed after a police raid last week. The move to close the association continues a sweeping crackdown on independent media and civil society activists in Belarus. The group says authorities in the ex-Soviet nation have conducted 67 raids of media offices and journalists’ apartments during the last two weeks, while 31 journalists are in custody either awaiting trial or serving prison sentences.