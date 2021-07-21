Barron County sheriff’s deputy who shot man during standoff identified

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - The sheriff's deputy who shot a man during a standoff in Barron County earlier this month has been identified by the state, and the man he shot is still in the hospital.



According to the DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation, Barron County Sheriff's Deputy Anthony Weigand, who has been in law enforcement for eight years, was the officer who fired his weapon.



On July 14, the Barron County Sheriff's office was called to do a wellness check in Mikana on a man who had threatened another person who lived nearby.



When deputies arrived at the scene, the man barricaded himself in a room with a gun, and law enforcement on scene talked through a standoff. At one point, the man raised his gun toward Weigand, who then fired in response, and struck the man.



The man was given medical care on scene, and then was airlifted to the hospital, where he is still in a critical, but stable condition as of Wednesday.



The man shot is not charged with a crime at this point in the DOJ's investigation, which is being assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol.



DOJ officials say all involved law enforcement are cooperating with the investigation. Weigand is still on paid administrative leave, which is standard for an officer-involved shooting.



The DOJ is still reviewing evidence for the case, and will turn over their report to the Barron County District Attorney when the investigation is done.